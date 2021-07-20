Apotheken-Notdienst in Hattingen – Wer hat geöffnet?

Hattingen Sie brauchen dringend ein Medikament außerhalb der normalen Öffnungszeiten der Hattingener Apotheken? Diese Pharmazien haben heute geöffnet.
In Hattingen haben heute diese Apotheken Notdienst:
Laurentius-Apotheke
Kaiser-Otto-Platz 19
45276 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 515660
Fax.: +49 (0)201 515660
Mail: info@laurentius-apotheke-essen.de
Google Maps
Adler-Apotheke
Friedrichstr. 185
42551 Velbert
Tel.: +49 (0)2051 95080
Fax.: +49 (0)2051 950830
Mail: bestellung@adlerapo.com
Google Maps
Engel-Apotheke
Ardeystr. 105
58452 Witten
Tel.: +49 (0)2302 1504
Fax.: +49 (0)2302 81965
Mail: engel-apotheke-witten@t-online.de
Google Maps
Goethe-Apotheke
Goethestraße 29
58300 Wetter
Tel.: +49 (0)2335 969980
Fax.: +49 (0)2335 969985
Mail: goethe-apotheke-wetter@arcor.de
Google Maps
Apotheke am Alten Markt
Weststr. 1
44866 Bochum
Tel.: +49 (0)2327 87173
Fax.: +49 (0)2327 86767
Mail: apotheke-am-alten-markt@t-online.de
Google Maps
St. Martin Apotheke
Wiemelhauser Str. 211a
44799 Bochum
Tel.: +49 (0)234 3250363
Fax.: +49 (0)234 3250365
Mail: st.martin-apo@t-online.de
Google Maps
Von wann bis wann haben die Notfall-Apotheken geöffnet?
Die Notdienstschichten sind jeweils von 9 Uhr am Vortag bis 9 Uhr am Folgetage vergeben.
