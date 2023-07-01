Silbermond & Konzert

Silbermond verzücken Fans in Gelsenkirchen: Die besten Fotos

„Silbermond" haben im Gelsenkirchener Amphitheater ein Konzert gegeben. 6100 Fans waren aus dem Häuschen.

Foto: Michael Korte / FUNKE Foto Services

Gelsenkirchen.  Silbermond nehmen 6100 jubelnde Fans in Gelsenkirchen mit auf eine Zeitreise durch 25 Jahre Bandgeschichte. Hier sind die schönsten Bilder.

Silbermond-Sängerin Stefanie Kloß kam beim Konzert in Gelsenkirchen aus dem Staunen nicht mehr heraus. „Warum hat uns keiner vorher von dieser grandiosen Bühne erzählt“, fragt die Frontfrau beim Blick von der Bühne im ausverkauften Amphitheater.

6100 Fans sind entzückt, treten mit der Band eine Zeitreise durch 25 Jahre musikalischen Schaffens an – singen textsicher mit und tragen die quirlige Sängerin beim Crowdsurfing sogar zu einer Zweitbühne. Ein Konzert, das lange in Erinnerung bleiben wird.

Die Band Silbermond im Amphitheater
