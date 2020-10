View this post on Instagram

(Millet 1814–1875) One of our murals for #wallsofvision by @hansriegelstiftung - This project honours old masters by translating historical paintings to modern murals. This piece was inspired by Jean-François Millet’s ‘Woman with a Rake’ - Thanks to Alexander Kukla, Erdem Durmus, Georg Barringhaus, Jan Schoch & Mr. Hurwitz for helping out and getting us involved in this great project! - #wallsofvision #hansriegelstiftung #mural #muralpainting #painting #oldmasters #jeanfrancoismillet #millet #germany #essen