Essen. Sie brauchen dringend ein Medikament außerhalb der normalen Öffnungszeiten der Essener Apotheken? Diese Apotheken haben heute geöffnet.
In Essen haben heute diese Apotheken Notdienst:
Apotheke zum schwarzen Adler
Altendorfer Str. 297
45143 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 620031
Fax.: +49 (0)201 642538
Mail: info@apotheke-zum-schwarzen-adler.de
Website: www.apotheke-zum-schwarzen-adler.de
Google Maps
Apotheke Neue Mitte
Fulerumer Str. 221
45149 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 95977500
Fax.: +49 (0)201 95977529
Mail: info@apotheke-neuemitte.de
Website: www.apotheke-neuemitte.de
Google Maps
Apotheke am Philippusstift
Hülsmannstr. 6
45355 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 1099022
Fax.: +49 (0)201 8066447
Mail: bestellung@apotheke-am-philippusstift.de
Website: www.apotheke-am-philippusstift.de
Google Maps
Rüttenscheider Apotheke
Rüttenscheider Str. 132
45131 Essen
Tel.: +49 (0)201 774817
Fax.: +49 (0)201 8777169
Mail: ruettenscheiderapotheke@googlemail.com
Website: www.4694.apotheken-website-vorschau.de
Google Maps
Von wann bis wann haben die Notfall-Apotheken geöffnet?
Die Notdienstschichten sind jeweils von 9 Uhr am Vortag bis 9 Uhr am Folgetag vergeben.
