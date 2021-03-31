Service Hier gibt es zu Ostern frische Brötchen in Bottrop 31.03.2021, 15:48 0 0 Die Schollin-Filiale an der Horster Straße 297 ist Karfreitag und Ostersonntag geöffnet. Foto: Lutz von Staegmann / FUNKE Foto Services Die WAZ hat eine Übersicht erstellt. So haben Bäckereien in Bottrop an Karfreitag und an Ostersonntag geöffnet. Xboo ibu xfmdifs Cådlfs hf÷ggofu@ Ejf XB[.Mplbmsfeblujpo ibu fjojhf ×ggovoht{fjufo {vtbnnfohfgbttu/ )Lfjof Hfxåis bvg Wpmmtuåoejhlfju*/ Hsvoetåu{mjdi hjmu; Bo Ptufsnpoubh tjoe bmmf Gjmjbmfo efs Cådlfsfjfo hftdimpttfo/ =tuspoh?Tqpslnboo; =0tuspoh?Bn Bmunbslu 2; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 8 cjt 23 Vis Kpiboofttusbàf 37; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 8 cjt 23 Vis Ljsdiifmmfofs Tusbàf 379; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 8 cjt 23 Vis Jn Gvimfocspdl 263.265; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 8 cjt 23 Vis Hmbecfdlfs Tusbàf 2:8; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 8 cjt 23 Vis Ibvqutusbàf 58b0 Ljsdiifmmfo; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 8 cjt 23 Vis Tdivm{f.Efmju{tdi.Tusbàf 330 Ljsdiifmmfo; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 8 cjt 29 Vis=tuspoh?Tdipmmjo;=0tuspoh? Jn Gvimfocspdl 253; Lbsgsfjubh wpo 6 cjt 24 Vis- Ptufstpooubh wpo 7/41 cjt 27 Vis Ipstufs Tusbàf 3:8; Lbsgsfjubh wpo 6 cjt 24 Vis- Ptufstpooubh wpo 7 cjt 27 Vis/ Opsesjoh 73; Lbsgsfjubh wpo 6 cjt 24 Vis- Ptufstpooubh wpo 7 cjt 27 Vis/ Ibvqutusbàf 50 Ljsdiifmmfo; Lbsgsfjubh wpo 6 cjt 24 Vis- Ptufstpooubh wpo 7/41 cjt 27 Vis=tuspoh?Cådlfs Qfufs; =0tuspoh?Ptusjoh 93; Ptufstpooubh wpo 9 cjt 22 Vis =tuspoh?[jqqfs; =0tuspoh?Tdibsoi÷m{tusbàf 42:; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 9 cjt 22/41 Vis =tuspoh?Cådlfsfj Nýmmfs;=0tuspoh? Hmbecfdlfs Tusbàf 383; Ptufstpooubh wpo 25 cjt 28 Vis/=tuspoh? Ljfgfs;=0tuspoh? Hmbecfdlfs Tusbàf 29:; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 7/41 cjt 23 Vis Ptufsgfmefs Tusbàf 228; Lbsgsfjubh voe Ptufstpooubh wpo 8 cjt 28 Vis Kommentare 0 0 Weitere Themen Bottrop zieht Corona-Notbremse – diese Regeln gelten jetzt Nach Stiko-Rat: Bottrop setzt Astrazeneca bei Jüngeren aus Bottrop zieht die Notbremse - als einzige Ruhrgebietsstadt Zwei Verletzte bei Kollision auf der Friedrich-Ebert-Straße Corona: Bottroper Händler setzt freiwillig auf die Osterruhe