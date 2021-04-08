Feuerwehreinsatz

Trafohäuschen brannte in Bochum - 60 Haushalte ohne Strom

Die Feuerwehr Bochum löschte die kleine Trafostation an der Sudholzstraße in Dahlhausen mit Schaum.

Foto: Dietmar Wäsche / FUNKE Foto Services

Bochum.  Durch den Brand einer Trafostation in Bochum-Dahlhausen haben 60 Haushalte keinen Strom. Zeitweise waren sogar Hunderte betroffen.

Feuerwehr Bochum löschte Trafohäuschen mit Schaum

Neue Trafostation wird bis spätabends gebaut

