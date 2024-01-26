Zum Auftakt der Bundesliga-Saison belegte das Lateinteam des VfL Bochum lediglich Rang acht in Buchholz.

Bochum Der Saisonstart in der Formations-Bundesliga ging für das Lateinteam des VfL Bochum daneben. Was nun in Bremerhaven besser laufen muss.

Vier Wettbewerbe stehen noch aus in der Bundesliga der Lateinformationen. Reichlich Gelegenheit also für den VfL Bochum, sich vom achten und letzten Platz noch weiter nach vorn zu arbeiten. Rang sechs ist das Ziel - gleichbedeutend mit dem Klassenerhalt. Am Samstag (ab 19 Uhr) steht das zweite Turnier in Bremerhaven auf dem Programm.

Hätten die Lokführer bundesweit nicht ihren umfassenden mehrtägigen Streik vom Zaun gebrochen, die Tanzsportler des VfL Bochum wären nicht auf die Idee gekommen, sich mit Pkw‘s auf den Weg nach Norddeutschland zu machen. Jetzt heißt es zusammenrücken auf dem Weg nach Bremerhaven - und das gleich im doppelten Wortsinn. Nach dem verkorksten Bundesliga-Debüt in Buchholz geben sich die VfLer kämpferisch, wollen sich von ihrer besten Seite zeigen.

Zwei Paarkombinationen des VfL Bochum umgestellt

„Ich glaube weiter fest an die Mannschaft. Wir haben das Zeug dazu, Sechster zu werden“, sagt Miriam Perplies, die das Bochumer Latein-Ensemble gemeinsam mit Robin Auf‘m Kamp trainiert. Ihr Trainerkollege musste aufgrund eines personellen Engpasses beim Auftaktturnier selbst mittanzten und wird dies auch am Samstagabend tun. „Wir haben zwei Paarkombinationen geändert. Ich denke, das passt jetzt besser“, versprüht Perplies Optimismus. Zudem haben die beiden neu zum Team gestoßenen Aktiven nun auch etwas mehr Routine, was die Abläufe in der Choreografie anbelangt.

Mehr aus dem Bochumer Sport:

Nach dem Wettbewerb in Buchholz habe man die Auftritte in Ruhe analysiert und die Schlüsse daraus gezogen. „Wir mussten an der mentalen Vorbereitung arbeiten, die Mannschaft muss den Fokus ganz auf das Turniergeschehen richten. Für einige im Team ist die erste Liga noch Neuland, da lässt man sich noch leicht ablenken - gerade in einer kleineren Halle wie in Buchholz.“ Am Samstagabend in Bremerhaven erwartet die VfL-Lateiner mit der dortigen Stadthalle hingegen eine weitläufigere, deutlich größere Arena. Dort gibt’s dann auch eher die Möglichkeit, sich mal abzuschotten, ganz für sich zu sein.

Gemeinsame Trainingseinheit mit Standardformation aus Oberhausen

Für den VfL Bochum Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von Grün-Gold TTC Herford beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von Grün-Gold TTC Herford beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von Grün-Gold TTC Herford beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von Grün-Gold TTC Herford beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Trainer Raphael Groß vom TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC Emsdetten beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC Emsdetten beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC Emsdetten beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC Emsdetten beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC Emsdetten beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung von UTC Münster beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC Emsdetten beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Trainer Raphael Groß vom TTC Rot-Weiß-Silber Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Trainerin Miriam Perplies vom VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Minidinosaurier beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbiertung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbiertung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbiertung des TD TSC Düsseldorf beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbietung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbiertung des VfL Bochum beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

Für den VfL Bochum Tanzdarbiertung des TSC-Rot-Weiß Borken beim Turnierkampf der 2. Bundesliga Lateinformation am 01. April 2023 in der Rundsporthalle in Bochum. Foto: Christof Köpsel / FUNKE Foto Services Foto: Christof Koepsel / FUNKE Foto Services

wird es darauf ankommen, zumindest schon mal einen der beiden Kontrahenten aus dem unteren Tabellensegment (Nürnberg, Kiel) hinter sich zu lassen. Problematisch war für die Bochumer zuletzt die vorübergehende Schließung des Vereinsheims, das umfassend renoviert wird und einen neuen Parkettboden erhält. „Zuletzt haben wir gemeinsam mit der Oberhausener Standardformation trainiert“, ist Perplies froh über die Solidarität in der Tanzsport-Szene.

Ein eigenes Bundesliga-Turnier wird der VfL Bochum in dieser Saison zwar nicht ausrichten, dafür aber ist man am 16./17. März in der Rundsporthalle Gastgeber für die 2. Liga und die Landesliga, jeweils auch in den lateinamerikanischen Tänzen.

Alles zum Sport in Bochum und Wattenscheid lesen Sie hier

News und Hintergründe zum VfL Bochum gibt es hier

A1 - 1A – Der Newsletter für die Bochumer Kreisliga A1 Unser Newsletter bringt Sie immer vor und nach dem Spieltag auf den neuesten Stand. E-Mail* Mit meiner Anmeldung zum Newsletter stimme ich der Werbevereinbarung zu. Jetzt anmelden Mit * markierte Felder sind Pflichtfelder. Eine Abmeldung ist jederzeit über einen Link im Newsletter möglich.

Mehr Artikel aus dieser Rubrik gibt's hier: Bochum