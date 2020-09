50. Todestag: Jochen Rindt war der erste Formel-1-Popstar

1970 Italian GP AUTODROMO NAZIONALE MONZA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 05: Jochen Rindt in pits with his wife Nina during his last practice session during the Italian GP at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 05, 1970 in Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Copyright: xRainerxSchlegelmilchx 1015303014-SCH-19700905-70IT-A171-A1