My eye has always been my biggest insecurity. I was always bullied and always brought down about my eye. I always wanted to cover it and i used to ask “why did this happen to me” , “why can’t i just see like a normal person”. I used to look in the mirror and cry because i saw what made me unique as a bad thing. Everyone always made me feel as if i wasn’t worth anything because of my eye. I used to wish i could change myself and that i could be “normal” , but there is no normal. People are going to judge you no matter what. They’re going to try to bring you down and make you feel bad but you have to remember you are stronger. I’m learning more and more everyday to love my insecurities instead of bringing myself down because of them. It’s not something easy to do but you can do it. Opening up about my eye has been difficult but seeing how many people i inspire to open up about theirs makes it all worth it. To know that i can help other people feel less insecure about what makes them unique is the best part about what i do and i never want to stop.